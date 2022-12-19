Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

WMB opened at $32.35 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

