Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $132.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.37 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

