EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Shares of EMKR stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.53.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
