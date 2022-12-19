National Bank Financial Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Shares of CNI opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

