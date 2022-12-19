Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIGC. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $692.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
