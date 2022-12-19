Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.08.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 50.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,609 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

