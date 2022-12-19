AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,530 ($18.77) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ABDDF opened at 33.00 on Friday. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of 33.00 and a 1 year high of 33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 33.00.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

