AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,530 ($18.77) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
AB Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of ABDDF opened at 33.00 on Friday. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of 33.00 and a 1 year high of 33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 33.00.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
