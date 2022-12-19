WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 770 at Morgan Stanley

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.23) to GBX 864 ($10.60) in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $886.75.

WPP opened at $48.64 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in WPP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in WPP by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 142,134 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

