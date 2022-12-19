Truist Financial Trims EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price to $45.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

EPR stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in EPR Properties by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

