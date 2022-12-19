Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Buckle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. Research analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

