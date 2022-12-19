Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

