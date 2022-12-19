Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
