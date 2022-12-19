StockNews.com Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

UBA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $739.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.