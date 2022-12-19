Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.62.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.