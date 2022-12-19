Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.4 %

NGVC opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

