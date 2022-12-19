Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $185,365,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

