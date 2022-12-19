Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,275,005 shares in the company, valued at $162,935,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,716 shares of company stock worth $3,019,077. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 13.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 72,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.