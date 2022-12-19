RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.83.

RNG stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in RingCentral by 43.5% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

