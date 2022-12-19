GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
GEE Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
About GEE Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.