GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

GEE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

