SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $73.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SJW Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SJW Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $81.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

