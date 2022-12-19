Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target at $20.57

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $650.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. Expensify has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. Research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.