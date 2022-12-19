Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $27.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.02 on Friday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

