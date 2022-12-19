Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.00) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

