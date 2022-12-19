Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $15.50

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,831 shares of company stock worth $1,077,695. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 738,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

