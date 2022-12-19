Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Target Price at $129.08

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

QUILF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 83 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Quilter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

