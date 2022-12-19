Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) PT at $12.92

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 3,046.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 25.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 165,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

