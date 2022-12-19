Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $25.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.92 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $361.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

