Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $44.71

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
OptimizeRx Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $17.45 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $299.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.87.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
