Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $44.71

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $17.45 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $299.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

About OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 128,673 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.