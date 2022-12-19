Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

