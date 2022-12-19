Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $71.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.46.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

