Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Target Price at C$2.80

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

IMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

