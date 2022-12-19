Head-To-Head Survey: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innoviz Technologies and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.01%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

50.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 107.75 -$153.56 million ($0.88) -4.93 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,071.90% -48.50% -40.58% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats Innoviz Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About China Zenix Auto International

(Get Rating)

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.