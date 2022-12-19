Comparing Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) & The Competition

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pear Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 285.80%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 155.17%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -7.36 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.95

Pear Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

