Head to Head Contrast: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.11%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $71.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Agilysys.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IonQ has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25% Agilysys 5.59% 24.56% 11.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 364.20 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -7.15 Agilysys $162.64 million 11.79 $6.48 million $0.32 239.07

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilysys beats IonQ on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

