Head-To-Head Contrast: SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) and Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA)

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) and SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnum Opus Acquisition and SOBR Safe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A N/A -$690,000.00 N/A N/A SOBR Safe N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($1.14) -0.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A 31.56% 4.79% SOBR Safe N/A -514.37% -180.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and SOBR Safe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnum Opus Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnum Opus Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.40%. Given Magnum Opus Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnum Opus Acquisition is more favorable than SOBR Safe.

Volatility and Risk

Magnum Opus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnum Opus Acquisition beats SOBR Safe on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc. develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe hardware/software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in commercial vehicle fleets, manufacturing and warehousing, construction, DUI probation, third-party alcohol testing, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

