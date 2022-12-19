Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expands By 7.0%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 188,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,775,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

ACAD opened at $15.39 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

