Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $100.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

