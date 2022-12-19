ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.