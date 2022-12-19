Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Further Reading

