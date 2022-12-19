Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $406.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.18. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 191.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

