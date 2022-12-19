Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ACGLO stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

