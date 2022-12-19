ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Update

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

ABGI stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABG Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.