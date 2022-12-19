Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.68) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.85 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

