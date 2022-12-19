Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 586,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Acacia Research stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Stories

