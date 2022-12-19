Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ADMP opened at $0.15 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
