Barclays Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $340.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $413.19.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 27.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Adobe by 46.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after buying an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
