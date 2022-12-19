Barclays Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $340.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $413.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.20.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 27.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Adobe by 46.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after buying an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

