Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) vs. Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Head to Head Review

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enhabit and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 2 4 2 0 2.00 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enhabit presently has a consensus target price of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Enhabit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enhabit is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.7% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enhabit and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit 7.76% 7.62% 5.32% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enhabit and Cancer Treatment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.60 $111.10 million N/A N/A Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enhabit has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Summary

Enhabit beats Cancer Treatment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

