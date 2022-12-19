BMO Capital Markets Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $390.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

