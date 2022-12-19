Evercore ISI Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.19.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $356.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

