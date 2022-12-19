DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Head to Head Analysis

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63% DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxford Square Capital and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.11 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.46 DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. The fund seeks to invest in securities that are exempt from federal income tax. It invests in securities that are rated at least B by Moody's or B- by Standard & Poor's. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust was formed on March 22, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

