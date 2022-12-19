Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday.
RWS Stock Down 0.4 %
RWS opened at GBX 346.20 ($4.25) on Thursday. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 664.50 ($8.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.18. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,472.86.
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
